Several agencies called to house fire in Muhlenberg Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Several agencies responded to a huge house fire Monday night.

Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of North Second Street, just south of the Central City Elementary School around 8.

Authorities say they experienced water supply issues, which made it difficult to battle the fire.

They say everyone inside the house got out before firefighters arrived.

Officials say two garage-style structures were lost in the fire.

According to Greenville fire officials, the house had minimal damage.

They say two Greenville firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion and CO levels but were eventually released to continue battling the fire.

Crews were on scene for just under three hours before the fire was put out.

Officials say nearly 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

