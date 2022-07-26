Tops Picked Third in C-USA Preseason Poll

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA released its football preseason poll Monday and WKU was predicted to finish third for the 2022 season.

The predicted order of finish was selected by a panel of media members that cover all 11 Conference USA schools. Last year’s champion, UTSA, was picked to repeat as this season’s champion with 14 first-place votes. UAB was tabbed as the favorite to finish as runner-up with eight votes.

The Hilltoppers enter the new season fresh off a C-USA East Division Championship and subsequent appearance in the Conference Championship game. The full predicted order of finish for Conference USA is below.

1. UTSA (14)

2. UAB (8)

3. WKU

4. Florida Atlantic

5. North Texas

6. UTEP

7. Charlotte

8. Middle Tennessee

9. Louisiana Tech

10. Rice

11. FIU

WKU kicks off the season with a home game against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. CT.

