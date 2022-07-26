Advertisement

Tops Picked Third in C-USA Preseason Poll

Western Kentucky University defensive back Antwon Kincade, right, helps tackle Indiana...
Western Kentucky University defensive back Antwon Kincade, right, helps tackle Indiana University running back Stephen Carr during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Bowling Green, KY. Carr ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns and IU held on to beat WKU 33-31. (AP Photo/James Kenney)(James Kenney | AP)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA released its football preseason poll Monday and WKU was predicted to finish third for the 2022 season. 

The predicted order of finish was selected by a panel of media members that cover all 11 Conference USA schools. Last year’s champion, UTSA, was picked to repeat as this season’s champion with 14 first-place votes. UAB was tabbed as the favorite to finish as runner-up with eight votes. 

The Hilltoppers enter the new season fresh off a C-USA East Division Championship and subsequent appearance in the Conference Championship game. The full predicted order of finish for Conference USA is below. 

1.    UTSA (14)

2.    UAB (8)

3.    WKU

4.    Florida Atlantic

5.    North Texas

6.    UTEP

7.    Charlotte

8.    Middle Tennessee

9.    Louisiana Tech

10.  Rice

11.  FIU 

WKU kicks off the season with a home game against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Meadows
Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
He was arrested in Mexico
Police: MNPD officer held in Mexican prison
St. Jude Dream Home
TIME IS RUNNING OUT: St. Jude Dream Home tickets quickly selling out! Get yours today.
Barren County Christmas Parade 2022 theme and grand marshal announced
Barren County Christmas parade theme and grand marshal announced
Treworgy Family Orchards unveil this year's new corn maze
LOOK: Family orchard reveals ‘Winnie the Pooh’ theme for 2022 corn maze

Latest News

WKU football defeats Charlotte
Five Hilltoppers Make C-USA Football Preseason Watch List
New WKU Volleyball Court
WKU Volleyball unveils new volleyball court
Re-visiting Title IX's impact at WKU 50 years later
50 years later: Title IX’s impact on The Hill
Title IX anniversary
Title IX anniversary