Advertisement

WATCH: Woman arrested after waving pitchfork, whip outside grocery store

*VIDEO HAS NO SOUND* Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the parking lot. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Fla. (CNN) – A woman was arrested in Florida for waving a pitchfork and whip outside a Publix last week.

Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the parking lot.

Police identified her as 56-year-old Lisa Anne Slone and said she caused damage to a vehicle with the pitchfork.

Police said Slone was at the store trying to sell teddy bears. When an officer asked if she had taken anything that day, she answered yes.

Slone has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Meadows
Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
WSMV Metro officer
Police: MNPD officer held in Mexican prison
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

Latest News

In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies
Hallie Oldham, 9, died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake...
9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm
9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm
The cost of new clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has...
Don’t let back-to-school clothing costs blow your budget
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues Choco Taco