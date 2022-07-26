WKU Volleyball unveils new volleyball court

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - E.A. Diddle Arena will look a little different this season WKU Volleyball hits the court for their home opener on August 31 against Louisville as the school has unveiled their new state-of-the-art volleyball court.

The new red and black Taraflex court has a gray hardwood grain with a Tops logo in the center with the red towel logo in each corner, the court will sit on top of the traditional basketball hardwood floor during volleyball matches.

We've got a new look this season 😍



Today, we unveiled our new Taraflex FIVB portable volleyball court to the team! This is the premier playing surface in the sport and gives our program an additional level of safety with a unique brand!#GoTops | #ChampionsClimbHere pic.twitter.com/nd3g8HVH14 — WKU Volleyball (@WKUVolleyball) July 20, 2022

The idea of a new court came during the summer of 2021 according to head coach Travis Hudson and costs about $100,000 dollars.

The court has a shock absorption and frictionless surface that will help the players with repetitive jumping as well as potential floor burns that typically come from hardwood.

Hudson believes the new floor puts them on par with the best schools in the country.

“It’s just a huge statement for our program in general” “The top programs in the country are playing on TeraFlex surfaces, the top programs in the world, you know, every major volleyball event being played on TeraFlex.

The court may also provide some benefits off the floor too.

“It’s going to make a huge impact on recruiting for us and you know, visually I think it’s gonna be something that fans really enjoy as well.”

WKU Volleyball will open its season on the road against Miami (OH) on August 26th in Peoria, Ill.

