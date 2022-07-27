Advertisement

Day Of Caring 2022: Members of ELPO Law help build shelves, furniture at BRACAC

2022 Day of Caring: Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to give back every year, several different businesses and organizations partner with United Way of Southern Kentucky for a Day of Caring.

During this time, those businesses help by lending a hand to non-profits in the area that are in need.

Wednesday morning, several volunteers with ELPO Law were out at the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center installing new shelving in the teddy bear room, building furniture, and organizing.

Ashley Carter, the Director of Marketing for ELPO says, for her, giving back to the community means coming together to help those in need.

“It just makes you feel good, especially here at the Advocacy Center,” she said, “they work tirelessly to help some of the most vulnerable in our area with kids who have faced abuse. And I know none of us want to think about that. But they’re here for a reason. And we’re very proud to be here today to help them.”

Carter also added that it is never too late get to involved and said one of the best things someone can do is give their time and talent to helping others.

“One of the biggest gifts we can give is our time, I think it’s just always a good feeling to help those who need it. But you yourself, you always learn and grow”, Carter said.

