Governor Beshear announces over $2 million in grants for Logan and Todd Counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear gave away over $2 million in grants today, all meant to assist in recreational and infrastructure changes in Logan and Todd counties.

“Today we were here with several million dollars for Logan County and Todd County to ultimately improve life for these families,” Beshear said.

The grants will help with infrastructure and recreational changes as well as economic growth.

“These are exciting awards. They’ll create jobs in and of themselves, but also make these communities even more attractive for all these businesses that are looking.”

Likewise, Beshear said he was hopeful these grants will contribute to the economic growth of the Commonwealth overall.

“We are seeing economic development, the likes of which the Commonwealth has never seen. So investing in making sure that we are ready for the making sure that families are ready to move in is incredibly important.”

Among the various grants was money for improvements to West Main street in Elkton. The funds will be used to repair deteriorated sidewalks and enlarge storm sewers to help prevent flooding. Something Beshear emphasized with the upcoming storms in Kentucky.

“We find that in these weather events if people have that advance notice they can do a whole lot to protect themselves. One of our projects here will help us in ultimately being more resilient, which we have to be going forward.”

With that and the December tornadoes in mind, Beshear offered advice for handling the severe weather.

“Make sure you know where to go,” Beshear said. “You know what the forecast is when you go out, have that weather radio and when people say it’s going to be severe, make sure you’re in a safe place.”

Overall, Beshear wanted to exemplify how special these small towns in Kentucky are.

“They have been an integral part of the Commonwealth from Logan Aluminum and Novelis and so many other great businesses to our incredible farmers, dairy here as well as our other crops. I care and we care about this community and today we’ve invested several million in dollars in it.”

Some of the projects the grant money will go toward are Earl Davis Drive Resurfacing, East Logan Water District Improvement, and The Todd County Senior Center Rehabilitation Project.

