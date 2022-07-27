It will be hotter today with another chance of showers and storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds kept us cooler than average yesterday, but more sunshine and a breezy southwest wind will heat us back up.

It will feel more like 100+ this afternoon

Scattered showers and storms are possible

Widespread, heavy rain likely on Thursday

A stalled-out frontal boundary will remain draped across our region through the next several days. This will mean on again-off again showers and thunderstorms each day all the way into the weekend. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with gusty winds possible with a few stronger cells. A Flood Watch is in effect for our northern/eastern counties through this evening. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s through today before some cooling late in the week. Temperatures will stay cooler than average this weekend, but it stays a bit sticky. Slightly lower humidity will allow overnight temperatures to drop back to the 60s. A few showers and storms could linger into Saturday and Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 92. Low 74. Winds SW at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Continued humid. High 90. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 83. Low 67. Winds NW at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High Today: 108 (1930)

Record Low Today: 51 (1962)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: T

So Far This Month: 4.13″ (+0.45″)

So Far This Year: 30.55″ (+0.27″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Low (3)

Pollen: 0.6 (Low – Medium: Grassed, Ragweed)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.