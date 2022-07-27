Advertisement

Kentucky awards license for quarter horse track

Revolutionary Racing is awarded new racetrack license by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Tuesday afternoon.(Revolutionary Racing Kentucky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded a license for a new facility with plans to offer quarter horse racing.

State officials said Tuesday that Revolutionary Racing will build in Ashland, Kentucky.

They say the project will feature an American quarter horse “sprint racing” track and a historical horse racing facility.

Historical racing machines allow people to bet on randomly generated, past horse races.

The games typically show video of condensed horse races.

State officials say Revolutionary Racing obtained the last available racing license in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the project will invest $55 million and create 200 jobs.

