Monkeypox case confirmed in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A case of monkeypox has been confirmed to be in Warren County.

As of Wednesday morning, Kentucky has reported six cases of monkeypox.

Susan Dunlap, Executive Director of Public Affairs for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, confirmed in an e-mail that one of the six cases was in Warren County. The other five are in Jefferson County.

No other information about the case in Warren County has been revealed. WBKO News is working to learn more.

What is Monkeypox?

According to the CDC, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body - like the hands, feet chest, genitals, or anus.

It can spread in different ways, according to the CDC:

direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others. At this time, it is not known if monkeypox can spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

How do you prevent monkeypox?

The CDC recommends the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox. Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox. Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

If you are sick monkeypox, experts say you need to isolate yourself at home. And, if you have an active rash or other symptoms, stay in a separate room or area away from people or pets you live with.

