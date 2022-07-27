Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Taz

Taz is available for adoption from the BGWC Humane Society
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Taz is a 1.5 year old German Shepherd Lab mix. While he is gentle giant, he would do best in a house without cats. Taz is goofy and loving! He would do great in a house with kids, but heads up he does shed. For more information about how you can adopt Taz or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS

