Advertisement

Police: Man indicted on reckless homicide charge in connection to baby’s death

Police: Man indicted on reckless homicide charge in connection to baby’s death
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man has been indicted by a grand jury in connection to a death investigation involving a four-month-old baby.

Back in April, officers say they were called to the Elk Creek Trailer Park for a baby who wasn’t breathing.

We’re told the baby was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities then opened an investigation into the child’s death.

Through investigating, detectives say they learned the mother’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Morse, was sleeping in bed with the baby at the time of the incident.

Brandon Morse.
Brandon Morse.(Hopkins County Jail.)

While being interviewed, officials say Morse gave several conflicting stories about what happened.

Finally, detectives say Morse told them he fell asleep and woke with the child underneath him, not breathing.

According to officials, Morse told them this type of thing happened before with his child but was able to get off the child before anything happened.

Investigators say Morse also told them he took a sleeping aid before getting into bed with the child.

On Tuesday, Morse was indicted on a reckless homicide charge and has since been arrested.

He’s booked in the Hopkins County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox under a microscope
UPDATE: Monkeypox case reported in Warren County
Johnathan Meadows
Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Child killed in single-car crash

Latest News

Woman of Color Democratic Party Event
Woman of Color Democratic Party Event
Sarah LIVE at Midday for 2022 Day of Caring
Sarah LIVE at Midday for 2022 Day of Caring
Roadwork on the Bypass
WCSO looking for suspect in theft on Old Nashville Road
Roadwork on the Bypass
Roadwork on the Bypass
2022 Day of Caring: Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center
2022 Day of Caring: Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center