Recyclops Recycling coming to Bowling Green and Warren Co.

Recyclops, a company with a new way of recycling
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Recycling at home or from the office will soon be available in Bowling Green and Warren County.

Dennis Wise, Recyclops VP of Business Development and Sales, spoke with WBKO about the recycling company and how to get started recycling.

About Recyclops:

- Recyclops is a peer-to-peer recycling tech startup focused on bringing sustainable solutions to people all around the country.

- They provide curbside recycling every other week to your community on a monthly or yearly subscription basis.

- The company uses Uber-like model for recycling collection and contract local drivers, with their own vehicles, to collect curbside recycling.

- After pick-up, they haul all recycling to a recycling sorting facility near you.

Sign up today in Bowling Green at https://recyclops.com/bowlinggreen/

Sign up today in Warren co. at https://recyclops.com/warren/

Monthly recycling subscription starting as low as $8.50/month.

Learn more at www.Recyclops.com

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

