Single vehicle accident in Muhlenberg Co. claims the life of a child

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 2 was called to investigate an accident on KY-181 South accident Tuesday, July 26, 2022, around 6:50 pm.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when it exited the right shoulder of the roadway then the vehicle struck an earth embankment and began to overturn, according to police.

Officials say an 11-year-old passenger of Central City, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained fatal injuries.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.

The driver, 56-year-old Rebecca Evans of Greenville, KY was transported via ambulance to Muhlenberg Community Hospital for her injuries.

The investigation continues.

