Thunderstorms More Numerous Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday featured sweltering heat and humidity with most places missing out on rain. However, storm chances are higher Thursday into Friday.

An updated look at the weekend

As one frontal system draped over the region now fizzles out, a new front arrives from out of the Midwest late Thursday into Friday. This system will trigger more numerous showers and thunderstorms over the next two days. Some storms could be strong with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning. Additional cloud cover will result in cooler temps these next two days.

We’ll catch a brief break in the high heat and humidity at the start of the weekend Saturday. The first half of the weekend appears mainly dry before showers and thunderstorms return Sunday as a new system moves in. The early part of next week appears very warm, humid, and unsettled. Highs climb back into the 90s with time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Continued humid. High 87. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 83. Low 65. Winds NW at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. A stray shower possible. Less humid. High 83. Low 65. Winds E at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 93

Today’s Low: 76

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 108 (1930)

Record Low: 51 (1962)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.13″ (+0.33″)

Yearly Precip: 30.55″ (+0.15″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Mold Count: Mod (6658 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (3)

Pollen: 0.6 (Low - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.