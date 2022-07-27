WCPS announces ‘Community Eligibility Provision’ program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even though federal aid for universal meals in schools ended on June 30, the Warren County Public School district will participate in the “Community Eligibility Provision” program.

The program allows all Warren County Public School students to enjoy a free breakfast and free lunch each school day for the 2022-2023 school year.

