Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A retired Baltimore police officer remains hospitalized after authorities say his wife shot him to get justice for the children he is accused of molesting at her daycare.

According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot James Weems Jr. after she learned of allegations that he molested at least three children at Lil Kidz Kastle, the daycare that she owns.

James Weems Jr., 57, retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005, but has worked at the daycare as a bus driver for at least two years.

Court documents say that Shanteari Weems reported the abuse to police, but kept getting calls from parents. That’s when she confronted her husband about the alleged abuse shortly after the two checked into the upscale Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. last Thursday.

Police said Shanteari Weems told officers the argument got heated, saying her husband rushed toward her and she shot him.

Baltimore County Police Spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart said James Weems Jr. remains hospitalized in Washington, D.C. pending extradition. Authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest and said he will face multiple charges in relation to the reported child sex abuse.

Shanteari Weems was taken into custody after a standoff at the hotel. She faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other counts.

Police said officers found Shanteari Weems’ notebook with details on her plan to shoot her husband, along with an informal will. Officers said the notebook revealed that Shanteari Weems did not want to kill her husband, just hurt him, to get justice for the children.

Kathy Scherr, who works nearby the daycare, said the whole situation is horrible, but expressed sympathy for Shanteari Weems.

“I mean everyone knows she shouldn’t have taken the law into her own hands, but you didn’t have your life upended,” Scherr said. “Her whole entire business is gone. Her reputation is gone. Her marriage is gone. Those kids are hurt. She obviously cared about them. So, who knows if it was one of us what you’d be driven to [do].”

Supporters of Shanteari Weems are using the #freeshanteari hashtag online, with some even calling her a hero.

Supporters also packed the courtroom Monday where Shanteari Weems’ initial hearing was postponed. She is now due in court on Friday.

Activist Qiana Johnson said Shanteari Weems is not to blame.

“She’s made complaints to the proper authorities before. Her cries for help had went unanswered,” Johnson said. “Our government did not keep her or the children in the situation safe.”

The daycare has been shut down in recent days amid the investigation.

