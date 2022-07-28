Arts of Southern Kentucky announces slate of performances to go on sale Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced that several performances have been added to the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s (SKyPAC) 2022-23 season.

Highlights include an appearance by hip-hop duo Black Violin, vocal groups The Texas Tenors and Veritas Christmas, tributes to the Allman Brothers and Stevie Wonder, the return of acclaimed British actor David Payne in Churchill, and family-friendly events such as Puppy Pals Live.

Tickets to all events go on sale Monday, August 1st, and will be available online at www.theskypac.com, by calling (270) 904-1880, or in person at 601 College Avenue in downtown Bowling Green.

“We want everyone in the community to feel welcome at SKyPAC, and our programming reflects that desire,” Arts of Southern Kentucky CEO and Orchestra Kentucky Founding Music Director Jeff Reed said, “From a unique mash-up of classical and hip-hop in Black Violin to excellent touring Broadway productions, to family-friendly fare like Puppy Pals Live, I think we have something for everyone.”

END OF THE LINE – AN ALLMAN BROTHERS TRIBUTE Friday, November 4 Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary album “Eat a Peach.” Sponsored by: Houchens Industries

CHURCHILL – DAVID PAYNE RETURNS Saturday, November 5 Acclaimed British actor David Payne – who brought you an evening with C.S. Lewis last year – returns with a touching homage to Winston Churchill. Payne recalls Churchill’s address to the American Oxford Society after being awarded honorary US citizenship by President John F. Kennedy.

TEXAS TENORS – DEEP IN THE HEART OF CHRISTMAS Saturday, November 19 “America’s Got Talent” sensations, the Texas Tenors, return to Bowling Green for an evening of inspirational standards and holiday favorites. The Emmy award-winning and Billboard chart-topping trio are sure to get you in the spirit.

VERITAS CHRISTMAS Saturday, November 26 Experience Veritas, a powerhouse acapella male quintet. From Broadway to sacred, pop to classical, and opera to rock and roll, you will thrill to their unique “wall of sound.”

BLACK VIOLIN Friday, February 24 The dynamic duo of Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus combine their Classical music training and love of hip-hop in a high-energy show that will electrify SKyPAC. From Bach to Beyonce, Black Violin shows anything is possible. Sponsored by: Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet Co-Sponsors: Drs. Harold & Cassandra Little, D.C. Clement State Farm Insurance, Abraham & Mildred Williams, The George Fant Foundation, OMNI Meats, English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP

MEN ARE FROM MARS - WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE ! Saturday, March 4 The Off-Broadway hit comedy, based on John Gray’s best-selling book, is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up. This show is for adults but will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage and leave laughing like little kids.

A TRIBUTE TO STEVIE WONDER Saturday, April 22 Billy DuVall, Jr. and The Rewinders pay tribute to the great Stevie Wonder.

PUPPY PALS LIVE Saturday, May 13 Families will have a howling good time at this action-packed show featuring adopted and rescued dogs performing spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats.



ABOUT ARTS OF SOUTHERN KENTUCKY

In 2020, with the assistance of the Warren County Fiscal Court and Judge Michael O. Buchanon, Orchestra Kentucky assumed management of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC). The new organization, which also includes BGOnstage and the Ramsey Theatre Company, is titled Arts of Southern Kentucky, and is led administratively and artistically by Jeffrey Reed.

The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center is a premier performing arts venue located in downtown Bowling Green, KY. The facility includes the Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall, a 1,700-seat state-of-the-art auditorium; the Renshaw Education Center which houses the Carol Wedge Studio Theater - a flexible 2,600 sq. ft. space for intimate productions and gatherings; several multi-functional rehearsal halls/classrooms; a children’s art gallery and a main gallery.

