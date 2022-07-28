Attorney General Daniel Cameron files appeal in Ky. abortion ban case

A judge decided last week that abortion will be allowed in Kentucky while the ACLU’s lawsuit over the state’s laws banning abortion is decided.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed an appeal in the abortion ban case with the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

(Read Attorney General Cameron’s appeal motion below)

The ACLU says the ban violates the state’s constitution. The judge had previously granted the ACLU’s request for a restraining order against the law and the ACLU wanted the judge to continue blocking it.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office wanted the trigger law to take effect while the ACLU’s lawsuit plays out.

According to the ruling, the court found a “substantial likelihood that these laws violate the rights to privacy and self-determination.” It says those rights are protected by multiple sections of the state’s constitution.

Cameron is arguing against that, saying Kentucky’s constitution doesn’t protect abortion.

Cameron is asking the Kentucky Supreme Court to take up the issue, which would bypass the state Court of Appeals. He says the Louisville judge “created the Kentucky version of Roe v. Wade.”

