Advertisement

Auburn man arrested after incident with gun

James Roberts
James Roberts(Logan County Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Auburn man has been arrested after an incident involving a gun.

James Roberts, 50, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief after an incident on Wednesday around 6:40 p.m.

Logan County deputies along with Russellville Police and Kentucky State Police responded to a complaint on Matlock Road where the caller said her father, determined to be Roberts, was intoxicated and had shot her mother’s vehicle and then went into the home.

Police made contact with Roberts in the home who was holding a box cutter and not complying with police demands.

Roberts was eventually taken into custody without incident and remains housed in the Logan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox under a microscope
UPDATE: Monkeypox case reported in Warren County
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Child killed in single-car crash
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
Brandon Morse.
Police: Man indicted on reckless homicide charge in connection to baby’s death

Latest News

Police respond.
Glasgow police searching for missing teen, baby
Power outages in southern Kentucky
Power restored in southern Kentucky areas after storms
Habitat for Humanity contributes to Day of Caring by building houses
Habitat for Humanity to build 10 homes in 10 weeks
Probable MonkeyPox case in Warren County
MonkeyPox in Warren County