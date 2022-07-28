Auburn man arrested after incident with gun

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Auburn man has been arrested after an incident involving a gun.

James Roberts, 50, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief after an incident on Wednesday around 6:40 p.m.

Logan County deputies along with Russellville Police and Kentucky State Police responded to a complaint on Matlock Road where the caller said her father, determined to be Roberts, was intoxicated and had shot her mother’s vehicle and then went into the home.

Police made contact with Roberts in the home who was holding a box cutter and not complying with police demands.

Roberts was eventually taken into custody without incident and remains housed in the Logan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.