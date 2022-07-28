Advertisement

Auburn man killed in wreck on Lewisburg Road

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Auburn man is dead after being killed in a wreck on Lewisburg Road.

Jason Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Logan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3800 block of Lewisburg Road around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Police discovered that Brown was traveling southbound on Lewisburg Road when his vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway, struck a concrete culvert and then overturned numerous times. Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said excessive speed, alcohol and weather related roadway conditions are believed to be factors in the incident.

