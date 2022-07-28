Beshear calls eastern Ky. flooding one of the most devastating flood events in state history
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WKYT) - At least one person has died in connection with the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least one death in Perry County.
Multiple counties are dealing with the aftermath of severe flash flooding in eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Mesonet reports parts of the region got more than 6 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.
The National Weather Service declared flood emergencies and warned life-threatening flash floods could be possible in multiple counties, including Breathitt, Perry, Owsley, Knott, and Clay.
Governor Andy Beshear gave Kentuckians an update on the overnight flooding in Eastern Kentucky:
Governor Beshear has declared a state of emergency for the communities impacted. Beshear calls this one of the “worst and most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history.” Beshear says the damage is massive with hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed.
He confirms there are a number of people unaccounted for, but did not say a specific number. He said they do expect the loss of life.
Breathitt County
Kentucky National Guard Major General Hal Lamberton says there are staff members inside a school in Breathitt County that they are working to rescue. He says there are also families throughout the area on their roofs waiting to be rescued.
Breathitt County Emergency Management opened a shelter for people displaced by flooding at the courthouse overnight.
Director Chris Friley says the Old Montessori School off of Jett Drive will serve as a more permanent shelter, once crews are able to staff it.
“It’s the worst we’ve had in quite a while,” Friley said early Thursday morning. “It’s county-wide again. There’s several spots that are still not accessible to rescue crews.”
Friley said crews from Wolfe County were expected to help with rescues along KY-476.
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan says his office’s phones have no service. Deputies are still active, though many roads are impassable.
Perry County
Perry County dispatchers say flood waters washed out roads and bridges and knocked homes off of their foundations.
Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Hazard. The city posted on Facebook, saying crews are doing everything they can to help people. The city is urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
In the declaration, Mayor Mobelini cites the excessive amounts of rainfall in the past two days, which has resulted in major flooding, as the catalyst for the state of emergency.
The parking lot of WKYT’s Hazard sister station WYMT flooded overnight.
Perry County Schools announced on Twitter they are opening the cafeterias at East Perry and West Perry at 1 p.m. Thursday for anyone who needs food or shelter.
The Perry County Advocate reports crews worked at least five water rescues near Hazard.
Floyd County
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says the Wayland and Garrett communities are flooding.
Pictures show water covering roads, sidewalks, and a playground.
Floyd County declared a state of emergency earlier this week because of earlier flooding.
Water is covering all roads listed below in Floyd County:
- Ky 122
- Ky 7
- Ky 550
- Ky 979
- Ky 1498
- Ky 466
- Ky 1089
- Ky 2029
Pike County
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 says multiple roads are blocked because of flooding and downed trees and power lines.
The roads include KY-610 in Virgie and KY-3414 at multiple sites.
Viewers are also sending us pictures of flooding and storm damage from throughout the region.
The following roads in Pike County are impassable, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: KY 610 in Virgie
- KY 3414 left fork of long fork
- KY 610 various areas with water over the road
- Ky 612 MP 1-2 water over roadway
- Ky 610 at Forton MP 1-2 water over road
- Ky 1469 MP 14 water over road
- Ky 805 MP 5-6 water over road
- Ky 1469 MP 11-12 water over road
If you have pictures or videos of flooding in your neighborhood or county, share them with WKYT by clicking the link below:
