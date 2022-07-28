Company to bring 140 new jobs to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new glass bottle manufacturing facility announced today that it would invest $239 million toward a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green.

The investment from O-I Glass Inc. will create 140 high-wage jobs, paying an average hourly wage of $43, including benefits across the jobs.

The new location will allow the company to increase the production capacity of glass bottles for various consumer beverages, focusing on the premium spirits market.

According to Governor Andy Beshear’s office, it’s the first of its kind to use a new technology: Modular Advanced Glass Manufacturing Asset (MAGMA).

The operation will include renewable electricity, gas-oxy fuel, and other innovative technology processes. Production is expected to begin in mid-2024.

“The new plant is an important milestone as we continue the pursuit of our expansion plan in the United States and globally,” said Andres Lopez, CEO of O-I Glass. “Glass is more relevant than ever, and we’re proud to support our customers with innovative solutions.”

Local Leaders React

“For a company with a national and international footprint, Warren County offers tremendous advantages. Our workforce is diverse, with over 85 languages spoken here. When combined with our central location and superior transportation accessibility, our community continues to succeed as a top choice for companies like O-I Glass.”

“O-I has a reputation for excellence that has led to jobs for over 24,000 employees in 19 different countries. We are thrilled that they have chosen to grow and invest in Bowling Green.”

“O-I Glass is a world leader in its field and will bring transformational technology to the sector through their Bowling Green operation. We deeply value their selection of our community for this amazing project and share our great appreciation to our many partners who make winning projects like this possible: Atmos Energy, TVA, Warren County Water District, Warren RECC, as well as our Presidents Club investors.”

“We are excited to welcome O-I Glass as a new Warren RECC member. We look forward to working with them as they grow their world-class business right here in Warren County.”

“TVA and Warren RECC congratulate O-I Glass on its decision to establish operations and create new job opportunities in Bowling Green. TVA is proud to partner with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development to support new job creation and investment in the region and look forward to O-I Glass’ business success in the commonwealth.”

Continued Growth for Kentucky

In 2021, the commonwealth shattered every economic development record in the books.

In the past year, the Beshear administration announced the two largest economic development projects in state history.

In September 2021, Gov. Beshear and leaders from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation celebrated a transformative $5.8 billion investment that will create 5,000 jobs in Hardin County.

And in April of this year, the Governor was joined by leadership at Envision AESC to announce a $2 billion investment that will create 2,000 jobs in Warren County.

The governor said in a news release that these announcements solidify Kentucky as the EV battery production capital of the United States.

