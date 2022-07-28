Cooler than yesterday with a few more showers/storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some heavy rain and even a few storms lingered this morning.

Cooler than average temperatures will dominate as we wrap up July

Humidity takes a brief dip this weekend

Rain chances still linger the next several days

As one frontal system draped over the region now fizzles out, a new front arrives from out of the Midwest late tonight into Friday. This system will trigger more numerous showers and thunderstorms over the next two days. Some storms could be strong with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning. Additional cloud cover will result in cooler temps these next two days.

We’ll catch a brief break in the high heat and humidity at the start of the weekend Saturday. The first half of the weekend appears mainly dry before showers and thunderstorms return Sunday as a new system moves in. August begins with seasonably warm temperatures, high humidity, and more rain/storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Continued humid. High 87. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 83. Low 65. Winds NW at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. A stray shower possible. Less humid. High 83. Low 65. Winds E at 5 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High Today: 113 (1930)

Record Low Today: 54 (2004)

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 1.22″

So Far This Month: 5.35″ (+1.55″)

So Far This Year: 31.77″ (+1.37″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen: 0.6 (Low: Grassed, Ragweed)

