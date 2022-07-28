Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Couple steals tools

White male wearing dark shorts, a black shirt, a gray hat, and a bright orange back pack. White female wearing light pants, a black tee shirt, with shoulder length blonde hair.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say an out of state contractor was staying at a local motel on July 25, 2022. On that night several tools were stolen from the contractor’s truck.

Video surveillance captured the two suspects stealing the items. One of them is described as a white male wearing dark shorts., a black shirt, a gray hat, and a bright orange back pack.

The other one appears to be a white female wearing light pants, a black tee shirt, and has shoulder length blonde hair. Later both suspects are seen leaving in a maroon four-door Chrysler.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

