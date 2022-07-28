BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some showers will linger as we head into the rest of our evening and night! We stay humid, but cooler with lows in the low 70s.

Daily rain chances continue (WBKO)

As one frontal system draped over the region now fizzles out, a new front arrives from out of the Midwest late tonight into Friday. This system will trigger more numerous showers and thunderstorms over the next two days. Some storms could be strong with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning. Additional cloud cover will result in cooler temps these next two days.

We’ll catch a brief break in the high heat and humidity at the start of the weekend Saturday. The first half of the weekend appears mainly dry before showers and thunderstorms return Sunday as a new system moves in. August begins with seasonably warm temperatures, high humidity, and more rain/storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 83. Low 67. Winds NW at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Stray showers late. Less humid. High 83. Low 68. Winds E at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 81. Low 69. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 75

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 113 (1930)

Record Low: 54 (1911)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 5.41″ (+1.44″)

Yearly Precip: 31.83″ (+1.31″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Mold Count: Mod (6658 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (3)

Pollen: 0.6 (Low - Grass, Weeds)

