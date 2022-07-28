Dozens of projects completed for 14th annual Day of Caring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nearly 50 volunteer projects were completed on Wednesday thanks to United Way of Southern Kentucky’s 14th Annual Day of Caring.

Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of companies helped complete projects for 45 nonprofits in seven different counties.

The United Way Day of Caring is a structured volunteer opportunity that engages both companies and individuals by providing participants with a meaningful volunteer experience.

As part of the Day of Caring, businesses and organizations made a commitment to offering their employees a chance to step away from their normal routine to provide hands-on, volunteer labor for a wide variety of nonprofit projects.

In the months leading up to the Day of Caring, nonprofits submitted projects they needed help with or drove requests for supplies they could utilize to help others.

American Bank & Trust at Richardsville Elementary (United Way of Southern Kentucky)

Then teams of volunteers and individuals selected their projects on a first come, first serve basis.

In accordance with United Way’s Community Impact focus, all Day of Caring projects were designed to address issues in Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net.

“The tremendous volunteer effort across our area for the annual United Way Day of Caring is truly remarkable! The spirit of caring for fellow community members is always evident, but this year it means even more, as there are still lingering ramifications from the pandemic and the December tornadoes,” said Debbie Hills, President & CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky. “On behalf of the many nonprofits that were impacted by the generous gifts of drives, time, and energy from our volunteers today, we thank the hundreds who participated.”

If you still want to get involved, the BG Strong Building Blitz with the Bowling Green Habitat for Humanity is ongoing. Please reach out to them if you would like to participate.

Organizations Help with Day of Caring

Day of Caring 2022 - Warren Water supported our friends at Top Crops with raised gardens. We also had several team members delivering kindergarten readiness kits! 💙💦🍎 #CommunityServants #LiveUnited Posted by Warren Water on Thursday, July 28, 2022

The sun has set on another incredible Day of Caring! THANK YOU, VOLUNTEERS! Here are a few more snapshots from the... Posted by United Way of Southern Kentucky on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Logan County is full of smiles today for the #Dayofcaring2022! We dare you to look at these photos and not smile... Posted by United Way of Southern Kentucky on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

