Glasgow police searching for missing teen, baby

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police is searching for a missing teen and her baby.

(Story continues below photos)

Oneyda Martinez
Oneyda Martinez(Glasgow Police Department)
Jennifer Martinez
Jennifer Martinez(Glasgow Police Department)

Oneyda Martinez, 16, and her one month old baby, Jennifer Martinez, were last seen Wednesday, July 27, in the area around Belfast Way.

Oneyda was last seen wearing a light pink shirt with black leggings and her baby was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 and ask to speak with Sgt. Michael Burgan.

