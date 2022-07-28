Greenwood girls’ soccer seeks “redemption” in 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Lady Gators haven’t forgotten last year’s region title game.

In a packed house at “The Pit,” they walked off the field with their season over after a heartwrenching 2-1 loss to archrival Bowling Green. However, after a long offseason, Greenwood couldn’t be more glad to be back on the field.

“We’ve been having a session in the morning and a session at night,” junior forward Hannah Boddekker said.

Even the two-a-day practices aren’t slowing down the Lady Gators.

“We should be very tired, but we’re not showing it at all. We’re bringing the same energy, no matter how many sessions we’ve had during the week,” Boddekker said.

Boddekker makes up a solid core of upperclassmen looking to bring Greenwood back to the top of the 4th region. They’ll be led most notably by Murray State commit Hannah Carter and ace forwards Kaylee Manners and Anna Drexel. Drexel and Manners make up about 12 seniors on the Gators’ upcoming roster.

Greenwood opens the season at home against Madisonville-North Hopkins on August 9 at home at 7:15 p.m.

