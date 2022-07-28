Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity to build 10 homes in 10 weeks

Habitat for Humanity contributes to Day of Caring by building houses
Habitat for Humanity contributes to Day of Caring by building houses
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was United Way of Southern Kentucky’s annual Day of Caring in Bowling Green.

Today, businesses and civic organizations work to give back to non-profits. Among those giving back was Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green doing their “BGBlitz.” The organization teamed up with volunteers to build 10 houses in 10 weeks.

“When you think about what changes your life, it’s not a home, it’s not a house or an apartment, it’s a person,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Rodney Goodman. “You always think of a person that changed your life, so we want to connect our families to the great social fiber of this community. This is a great way to do it.”

The houses will go to help citizens who lost their homes during the December tornadoes, as well as those looking for affordable housing in the city.

For more information on the BGBlitz, or to volunteer, visit the Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox under a microscope
UPDATE: Monkeypox case reported in Warren County
Johnathan Meadows
Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Child killed in single-car crash

Latest News

Power outages in southern Kentucky
Power restored in southern Kentucky areas after storms
Probable MonkeyPox case in Warren County
MonkeyPox in Warren County
The United Way Day of Caring volunteers stopped at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum to...
United Way volunteers help refurbish Historic Railpark and Train Museum
Logan Aluminum and United Way hosted their annual fishing tournament for Active Day at facility...
Logan Aluminum hosts annual Fishing Tournament for United Way Day of Caring