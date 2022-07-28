Habitat for Humanity to build 10 homes in 10 weeks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was United Way of Southern Kentucky’s annual Day of Caring in Bowling Green.

Today, businesses and civic organizations work to give back to non-profits. Among those giving back was Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green doing their “BGBlitz.” The organization teamed up with volunteers to build 10 houses in 10 weeks.

“When you think about what changes your life, it’s not a home, it’s not a house or an apartment, it’s a person,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Rodney Goodman. “You always think of a person that changed your life, so we want to connect our families to the great social fiber of this community. This is a great way to do it.”

The houses will go to help citizens who lost their homes during the December tornadoes, as well as those looking for affordable housing in the city.

For more information on the BGBlitz, or to volunteer, visit the Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green website.

