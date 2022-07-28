Logan Aluminum hosts annual Fishing Tournament for United Way Day of Caring

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan Aluminum and United Way hosted their annual fishing tournament for Active Day at facility pond. Active Day is a center that provides adult day care and home care assistance for seniors and disabled adults. This fishing tournament is something that participants and volunteers look forward to every year.

They have been hosting this event since 2012 as a way of giving back to the community. Free food, water, and Kona Ice was provided to everyone in attendance courtesy of Logan Aluminum.

Jack Blaisdell, a Process Engineer at Logan Aluminum, was the organizer of this year’s event and explained that the grounds crew caught 3,000 pounds of catfish and placed them in the pond for the tournament. He also added that they stopped feeding the fish two to four days before the event so that they are eager to take the bait cast by the participants.

Over 100 Logan Aluminum team members volunteered to work at the fishing tournament.

Mike Buckentin, President and CEO of Logan Aluminum, expressed why this event is so important to the company and the participants. “Logan has such a high level of commitment to the local community, and this is just one of the ways that we demonstrate that.” He also says that Logan team members are always active in the community, helping to give back.

At the end of the event, awards and trophies were given to the participants. Some of the categories include biggest fish, smallest fish, and ugliest fish.

