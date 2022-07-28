Logan County Humane Society sees an influx of animal abuse cases during summer-time

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -Recently, the Logan County Humane Society seized eight dogs from one home due to animal abuse, and unfortunately, this is not the only case they’ve seen this summer.

Whether it be starvation, dehydration, abandonment, or physical abuse, the shelter does everything in their power to get the animals to where they are able to be adopted out and never have to go through another situation like the one they were in...again.

Ray Wilson, the shelter’s director says, “I mean, animals are our family, and I couldn’t imagine anyone doing these types of things to their human family members, so why should it be different for an animal family member?”

Wilson explained that cases like these are more common during summer-time, which is also peak season for kittens and puppies to be brought into the facility-making it the most difficult time of the year, financially, for many shelters.

Wilson also says, “I mean they’re just in really bad shape and by the time they get here, you know, it’s a new environment and there’s a lot of other dogs barking and it’s just very overwhelming for them, so a lot of the times it’s hard for us to get them to eat for a couple of days when they’re here, and it’s just stressing for not only the animal but for us as well because we want to do right by them, but we also take into consideration that, you know, they’re going through all this trauma, and you know, they’re coping with it however they see fit, so we can’t rush them on that process, but we still want to get them out of the situation that they were in and try to rehabilitate them.”

The Logan County Humane Society has created a post on Facebook asking for help from the community to fulfill their neglected animal and everyday needs wish list- if you feel so inclined to give them a helping paw.

