Lost River Cave expresses concern after soapy suds increase

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave says they have been dealing with an increase of suds in the water at the cave since last Wednesday.

[Story continues after video]

According to CEO of Lost River Cave, Rho Lansden, this type of incident has happened intermittently for years.

Video sent to WBKO News shows the cave entrance filled with suds as of 10 p.m. last night. This is where the river flows into the cave.

Rho says this is now an envirnomental issue as it’s likely that nothing that lives in the cave survived.

Tours are currently canceled.

This is a developing story, and WBKO News is working to get more details.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox under a microscope
UPDATE: Monkeypox case reported in Warren County
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Child killed in single-car crash
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
Power outages in southern Kentucky
Power restored in southern Kentucky areas after storms

Latest News

Suds causing issues for Lost River Cave
Suds causing issues for Lost River Cave
July 28th Weather Forecast
July 28 Weather Forecast
Auburn man arrested after incident with gun
Auburn man arrested after incident with gun
Auburn man killed in wreck on Lewisburg Road
Auburn man killed in wreck on Lewisburg Road