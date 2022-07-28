Lost River Cave expresses concern after soapy suds increase

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave says they have been dealing with an increase of suds in the water at the cave since last Wednesday.

According to CEO of Lost River Cave, Rho Lansden, this type of incident has happened intermittently for years.

Video sent to WBKO News shows the cave entrance filled with suds as of 10 p.m. last night. This is where the river flows into the cave.

Rho says this is now an envirnomental issue as it’s likely that nothing that lives in the cave survived.

Tours are currently canceled.

This is a developing story, and WBKO News is working to get more details.

