Purples girls’ soccer looks to defend region crown in 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green wants to run back the 4th region, but it’s going to be an uphill battle.

Lisa Correa’s Purples will have a long road to keep the crown in their possession. Bowling Green loses 12 players entering the season due to graduation, transfer and injuries.

Correa’s daughter and star forward, Teegan Correa, is out for the season due to an injury sustained in the offseason. Other notable losses include graduating seniors Ella Farley and Rhylea Lawson. That means the Purples bring a brand new squad entering 2022.

However, Correa has been in this spot before in her 22 years with the Purples and she says she’s ready to go to battle.

“Yeah, there’s always growing pains. You’re trying to get them up to speed on what we’re doing, but you just have to be patient and encouraging. They’re really gelling together and working hard. And that’s what we do daily. We just try to get better each day,” Correa said.

One of the most vocal leaders for the Purples has been junior Maggie Morris. Coming off a breakout season where she had 17 goals - second most on the team - she says that things are gelling into place for her fellow comrades.

“We just have to keep practicing. We have to get our placement right, just keep talking, even just bonding outside of the field. We just have to get those positions and get everyone in place on the field and just build it back up to where we were,” Morris said.

Bowling Green opens the season on the road against Oldham County on August 8 at 6:30 p.m.

