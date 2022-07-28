Advertisement

Strong storms knock out power in southern Kentucky areas

Power outages in southern Kentucky
Power outages in southern Kentucky(Pixabay)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents in southern Kentucky are currently experiencing power outages.

Some of the counties dealing with power outages include Warren, Logan, Allen, Simpson and Grayson.

Warren RECC posted an update on Twitter around 8 p.m. saying “Our crews have been dispatched and will have power restored as soon as possible.”

