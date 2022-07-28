United Way volunteers help refurbish Historic Railpark and Train Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The United Way Day of Caring volunteers stopped at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum to help get a few projects completed.

From cleaning out linen closets to building shelves, the volunteers worked all day to help the staff clear off a list of projects. The biggest project of the day was assisting to restore the exterior of the museum’s “Segregated Passenger Car”.

The mission of the facility is to tell the story of passenger travel and how it led to the origins of the area.

Jamie Johnson, Executive Director of the Historic Railpark and Train Museum, says that the museum is appreciative of the volunteers’ assistance every year. The large groups of volunteers make it possible to complete tasks that may be too large for one or two volunteers to complete throughout the year. They are only able to do what they do because of volunteers and donations. They rely on and appreciate the support of the community to continue operating.

If you would like to volunteer to help out at the Historic Railpark, you can visit the museum and say that you want to volunteer or fill out a form on their website.

