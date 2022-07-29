Barren-Metcalfe EMTs deliver nine pound baby in back of ambulance

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Three EMTs and a student with Barren-Metcalfe EMS are sharing their story after bringing new life into the world in an unexpected way.

When a call came in Monday afternoon, need life or death,” said Chad Hatcher, Advanced EMT with Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

And so when a call came in Monday afternoon, FTO Paramedic Brandi Tabor, Advanced EMT Hatcher, Supervisor Sammy Stotts and EMT Student Gabe Wheeler all jumped into action.

“We get toned out for abdominal pain-- female with abdominal pain,” said Tabor.

When the four arrived, they quickly realized the woman was in labor.

“Whenever she stood up, I realized that her water was broken. And that delivery is upon us rather quickly,” said Hatcher. “Brandi quickly assessed and saw the baby’s head. It got real at that point. So we knew what we needed to do. We relied on our training and delivered a full-term healthy baby boy.”

That healthy boy, weighing 9 pounds 2 ounces.

“In the back of an ambulance, you’re in such a small confined area that if it goes wrong, it can go wrong real fast. And we’re just thankful that it went as smooth as can be,” expressed Hatcher.

For 7-year veteran paramedic Tabor, she always wondered whether or not she’d get to deliver a baby.

“We see a lot of death, destruction and disaster. We’re there when a lot of people pass away, we’re never there when people are actually born. So it’s kind of a surreal experience getting to actually be there and be the one delivering it and you know, helping mom through it,” she said.

Eighteen-year-old Gabe Wheeler, a student training to become an EMT was only five weeks on the job when they were on the call.

“It was scary at first because it was happening so fast, but it was something special. It’s definitely something I’ll never forget,” said Wheeler.

Because it doesn’t happen often, these EMTs and paramedics are frequently refreshed on training for baby deliveries.

“In EMS, there is no textbook there is not one run that is the exact thing. So you have to rely on your training and your previous knowledge to be able to adapt to each situation when it arrives,” said Hatcher.

While every day isn’t always bright, Monday’s new bundle of joy sure reminds this group of healthcare heroes why they wake up and go to work each day.

“It kind of makes this job worth it. You know, all the stuff that we deal with what we go through and stuff, it makes it worth it in the end.

WBKO News is told that the baby and mom are doing well, and that baby is set to be released from the hospital today to return home.

All four individuals received personalized blue baby booties to commemorate the special delivery. This is Hatcher’s second set of booties in his 12 years on the job, and everyone else’s first.

