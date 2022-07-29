Briefly drier as we head into the final weekend of July

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will be cloudy and gloomy, with a few passing showers.

Temperatures stay cooler than average

Showers returns on Sunday

August arrives with hotter temperatures

We’ll catch a brief break in the high heat and humidity at the start of the weekend. Saturday should be mainly dry before showers and thunderstorms return Sunday. There could be heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Showers and storms look likely on Monday, but then seasonably hot and humid conditions return.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 83. Low 67. Winds NW at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Stray showers late. Less humid. High 85. Low 68. Winds E at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 81. Low 69. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 106 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1925)

Monthly Precip: 5.71″ (+1.85″)

Yearly Precip: 32.19″ (+1.67″)

Today’s Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Tonight’s Sunset: 7:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Mold Count: Mod (6658 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (3)

Pollen: 0.6 (Low - Grass, Weeds)

