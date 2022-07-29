Donations already pouring in for Perry County flood victims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky. The damage is still being surveyed as water still stands in some neighborhoods.

The concern is still there for more flooding as the North Fork of the Kentucky River continued to rise on Thursday. The communities are in survival mode and coming together to help each other.

At the Hazard Flea Market, there’s always something to find, but the items there now aren’t for sale or trade, they’re donations that are already pouring in.

“I had it on Facebook at 1:00 and by 3:00 half of this was already filled,” donation organizer Chris Hall said.

This isn’t Hall’s first time collecting donations-- nearly eight months ago he was doing the same thing.

“We took a semi truck full of stuff to Mayfield. We’re trying to do the same thing here,” Hall said.

But this time is different, and it’s more personal.

“For where you grew up. Where you learned everything, you know everybody, and everybody is like family to you,“ Hall said.

A community that jumped to help strangers on the other side of the state, less than a year later is depending on that same kindness.

“It’s a lot different when it hits home. You can look at it first hand, you can look at the pictures online, but whenever you look at it and see that was your neighbor, or you’ve been in that house, it just hits different,” Hall said.

Donations are practically being gathered and given away all day at the flea market. Something they’re really in need of is water, cleaning supplies and baby products.

