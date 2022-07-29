Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Along with first responders helping to rescue Kentuckians from their homes, we are seeing just average people stepping up to save their neighbors.

During our 4:30 newscast, we were live as a group pulled up in a boat. They went back into a neighborhood in Breathitt County to rescue Jeff Noble, a former meteorologist at our sister station, WYMT.

His family was worried. They hadn’t heard from him since the flooding started.

We watched as these men helped lead Noble to safety.

Here’s what he had to say after he was rescued:

This is a scene that has played out many times on Friday, with first responders and the National Guard, along with these good Samaritans, helping people get out of the water to safety.

