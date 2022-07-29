Grant to support construction of agritech research center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The University of Pikeville will receive a $4.4 million grant to support construction of an agritech research and education center in eastern Kentucky.

State officials say the UPIKE Ag-Tech Innovation Center of Excellence will be located at the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park at Marion Branch in Pikeville.

The project will be matched with $5.75 million in local funds.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the grant award on Wednesday.

Officials say the project aims to promote job growth by bringing innovative industry to the area while enhancing educational opportunities for UPIKE students.

