Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: The No Deposit Band

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Musical groups can get together for a variety of reasons. But for one band in South Central Kentucky, giving back is their core mission.

“We’re not only a band, we’re a band of brothers and we, we have compassion for our neighbors and friends, we love to play,” says Jackie Hagan, a founding member of The No Deposit Band.

“We love the people and we love to give back anytime in any way that we can, you know, as part of The No Deposit Band, you know, whatever we can do to help the community,” adds, Steve Jewell, a member of The No Deposit Band.

They say music has the power of bringing people together.

“We want to let everybody know that you can have fun you can be be straight up and be role models in the community. We do a scholarship program, every year and all of our merchandise that we sell, goes all the things we got on here. Every dollar, 100% goes to charity, all of our scholarships and it’s just a great thing,” adds Hagan.

“The concert we did in Glasgow, that whole place was full of love. And it just, I don’t you know, it just it’s mind blowing. How much people love you know, love to give back to, to the community,” also says Mark Allen, the drummer of The No Deposit Band.

From benefit concerts, to scholarships, The No Deposit Band wants to continue showing others that you can have fun and also help others.

“They held the benefit for our son who had cancer, and have been a tremendous blessing to us. We’re so grateful for the things they do in the communities. We just want to say a huge thank you to Jackie Hagan, and the foundation that he’s created in honor of his mother that he is able to give back to everybody,” says Taylor Riggs, the mother of Jackson, whom the band organized a benefit concert for.

“Kentucky will always be full of really good hearted people that look out for each other and we’re just so grateful to be a part of that,” adds Riggs.

