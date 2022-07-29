Kentucky bourbon distillery expanding, adding 50 jobs

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says spirits maker Beam Suntory is investing $400 million to expand a bourbon distillery in central Kentucky and will create 50 full-time jobs.

Beshear’s office says the expansion is at James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s Booker Noe Distillery in Boston in Nelson County.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval Thursday to a 15-year agreement that can provide up to $3 million in tax incentives.

The governor’s office says the company was also approved for up to $550,000 in other tax incentives.

