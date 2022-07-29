Muhlenberg Co. gets Safe Haven Baby Box
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County EMA officials tell us they now have a Safe Haven Baby Box.
That’s been installed at the Emergency Services Complex at 504 Doss Drive in Powderly.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent the illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.
When a person opens the box, it triggers an alarm to alert authorities that a baby has been placed inside.
The exterior door automatically locks to protect the baby.
Officials say they are having a blessing and dedication of the box on Monday.
