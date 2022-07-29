Muhlenberg Co. gets Safe Haven Baby Box

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County EMA officials tell us they now have a Safe Haven Baby Box.

That’s been installed at the Emergency Services Complex at 504 Doss Drive in Powderly.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent the illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.

When a person opens the box, it triggers an alarm to alert authorities that a baby has been placed inside.

The exterior door automatically locks to protect the baby.

Officials say they are having a blessing and dedication of the box on Monday.

For those who would like to learn more about Safe Haven Baby Boxes, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.