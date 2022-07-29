Owensboro girl gains national attention after starting newspaper

Newscast Recording
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In October, an 11-year-old girl decided to start her own newspaper. Since then, her paper has increased in popularity, and even received national attention.

When Audrey Neel started the Owensboro Kids Chronicle, she didn’t think it would get a lot of attention.

“I didn’t expect it to be big or anything,” said Audrey. “I just wanted to give it to some people.”

In less than a year, her paper has done quite the opposite. Two national TV shows featured her story, including when she was interviewed to be on NBC News. Her parents say it was all a little hard to believe.

“The NBC people, national, contacted me like four or five times before I finally answered because I didn’t think that I was actually getting contacted by them, that this was something that was actually happening,” said Adam Neel, Audrey’s dad.

The paper went from having around 30 subscribers in March, to almost 100 on Friday.

As Audrey gains more experience, she’s become more involved in her community.

The Daviess County Public Library recently started work to expand their parking lot, which included clearing the green area near the Neel’s home. Audrey says she wasn’t happy with the change, and used her platform to spread the word about it.

“I wrote about it in my newspaper because now I can do that and I can tell people how I feel about it,” said Audrey.

She started a petition, and gathered around 900 signatures. She was happy to say the library moved some of the parking spaces nearest her home.

Audrey says she likes to involve her friends and family in the writing process, and her mom keeps a close eye on her to make sure everything gets done, which can be a source of stress.

“She’s waited patiently while mom’s over here picking her nails, worrying ‘are we going to get this done?’” said Hope Neel, Audrey’s mom.

Audrey says she still enjoys putting the paper together, and plans to keep it running as long as she can.

If you’re interested in subscribing to the Owensboro Kids Chronicle, you can email the Neel family at aneel115@icloud.com.

The Neels say the paper is free, but they ask subscribers to help cover printing and mailing costs if they can.

