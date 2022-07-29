Saturday Dry, Sunday Soggy!

By Shane Holinde
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front eased through early Friday, shutting off the rains and high humidity, at least for now. Saturday will feature good weather before things turn unsettled again Sunday.

Storm chances return Sunday

We’ll catch a brief break in the high heat and humidity at the start of the weekend. Saturday should be mainly dry before showers and thunderstorms return Sunday. There could be heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Showers and storms look likely on Monday, but then seasonably hot and humid conditions return.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Less humid. High 85. Low 68. Winds E at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 81. Low 69. Winds S at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 84. Low 71. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 106 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.77″ (+1.73″)

Yearly Precip: 32.19″ (+1.58″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Mold Count: Mod (6701 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 0.6 (Low - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox under a microscope
UPDATE: Monkeypox case reported in Warren County
Soapy suds at Lost River Cave
Lost River Cave expresses concern after soapy suds increase
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Building floating in flood waters near Hindman, Ky.
WKYT team coverage of the devastating eastern Ky. flooding
Accident
Auburn man killed in wreck on Lewisburg Road

Latest News

July 29 Weather Forecast
Briefly drier as we head into the final weekend of July
July 29 Weather Forecast
July 29th Weather Forecast
Daily rain chances continue
Daily rain chances continue
July 28th Weather Forecast
Cooler than yesterday with a few more showers/storms