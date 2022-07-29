Saturday Dry, Sunday Soggy!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front eased through early Friday, shutting off the rains and high humidity, at least for now. Saturday will feature good weather before things turn unsettled again Sunday.

Storm chances return Sunday

We’ll catch a brief break in the high heat and humidity at the start of the weekend. Saturday should be mainly dry before showers and thunderstorms return Sunday. There could be heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Showers and storms look likely on Monday, but then seasonably hot and humid conditions return.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Less humid. High 85. Low 68. Winds E at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 81. Low 69. Winds S at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 84. Low 71. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 106 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.77″ (+1.73″)

Yearly Precip: 32.19″ (+1.58″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Mold Count: Mod (6701 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 0.6 (Low - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.