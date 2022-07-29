Tyson Helton welcomes fall camp, discusses “new normal”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU football head coach Tyson Helton didn’t shy away from discussing the “new normal” during WKU media day Thursday.

In his first media appearance since the Tops’ Spring Game back in April, Helton was immediately asked about new hot-button topics surrounding the college football landscape. From the debates over the transfer portal, fairness surrounding Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) or simply conference realignment, Helton spoke on all those topics.

Surprisingly or unsurprisingly depending on who you ask, Helton welcomes the changes or the aforementioned “new normal.”

“I really like the transfer portal. I’ve said that all along. It has its good and it’s bad, you know, and you’re just gonna have to accept the fact no matter where you are, you’re gonna lose players,” Helton said on the transfer portal.

The Tops’ roster has seen both sides of the portal. They’ve lost notable names from last season like defensive back Beanie Bishop to Minnesota and offensive lineman Cole Spencer to Texas Tech. However, they’ve also welcomed headliners like West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege and West Florida transfer Austin Reed, both of whom are battling for the starting quarterback spot.

As far as NIL goes, Helton unequivocally threw his support behind the concept, saying that despite some issues now, he expects things to progress moving forward.

“NIL is really, really good. You know, I think, use this analogy: College football, instead of sticking our big toe in the water, we jumped right in, and we’re trying to get used to the temperature in the water. But after we figure all these things out, I think, NIL will be a good piece too,” Helton said with a smile on his face.

WKU opens fall camp on Friday morning over at Houchens Stadium as the players on both sides of the ball will begin competing for multiple roster spots.

