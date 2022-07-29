WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton selected as Kentucky Superintendent of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton was named the Kentucky 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.

The Superintendent of the Year Award recognizes and honors Kentucky’s superintendents for the contributions they make every day advocating for public education, our children and our future.

Clayton was announced as the award winner at the KASA Annual Leadership Institute held in Louisville.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as Kentucky’s Superintendent of the Year and although this may be an individual award, it actually reflects the combined effort, expertise, and commitment of all 3,000 TEAM WCPS employees who are truly committed to our students and their families. When you surround yourself with remarkable people, success is almost inevitable,” Clayton. “Words cannot accurately express my sincere appreciation to our current and former Board members and employees, along with our community partners, who have made Warren County Public Schools a special place for students to learn, teachers to teach, staff to work and for parents to send their children to receive excellent educational opportunities.”

Clayton has been superintendent of Warren County Public Schools since 2013.

“During Mr. Clayton’s tenure, he has led our District with exemplary integrity and professionalism. While he has mentored new principals and leaders in Warren County, growing their leadership capacity, he has also mentored superintendents across the state as he is a true believer in lifelong learning and continued growth,” said Kerry Young, the Chairman of the WCPS Board of Education. “In addition, under his tenure, Warren County Public Schools has further developed strong community partnerships with local industries and employers, regional postsecondary education institutions, nonprofit organizations and community leaders as Team WCPS works to expand opportunities for all students.”

“Mr. Clayton received a bronze eagle sculpture, a scholarship for a Warren County high school senior, a commemorative ring, and travel reimbursement to and from the AASA National Conference on Education. He now moves on to compete with other state winners to become a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year Award, given by AASA in 2023,” Dr. Jim Flynn, the Executive Director of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents said.

