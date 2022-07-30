BGFD deploys personnel to aid in flooding search and rescue operations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Facebook page, a team of 10 personnel were deployed Saturday morning to Breathitt County, KY.

BGFD was there to help aid in search and rescue operations due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Officials say they are now headed back to Bowling Green.

WBKO has reached out to BGFD to hear about the experience.

