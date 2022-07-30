Black Male Scholars host Induction Ceremony

Black Male Scholars host Induction Ceremony(WBKO)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2nd annual Black Male Scholars induction ceremony was held earlier today for future Bowling Green Junior High School students.

The program is meant to strengthen 6th and 7th grade young African American male students by providing a higher level of support and resources to them. Program participants are required to take core content classes as a cohort, with all of the curriculums specifically tailored to African American history and culture.

“I’m just excited to be a part of their journey as they get ready to walk into Bowling Green Junior High School and have the privilege to work alongside them and see their journey over the course of the next 3 years,” Robert Lightning said, the principle of Bowling Green Junior High School said.

