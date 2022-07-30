Food trucks come together supporting Toys for Tots

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Roebuck Square was full of food trucks and community members, all supporting Toys for Tots, for the annual Christmas in July event.

Different food trucks, such as: Cotton BBQ, Big Al’s Hot Damn Chicken, Totally Baked, BG Dawgz, Traveler’s Wine Cellar, Mayes Bakes, Proud Mary’s Kitchen, Kentacos, A Taste of Europe and Pelican’s Snoballs all gathered around Roebuck Square to offer the community options to give back all while supporting local businesses.

The event marked the 6th Annual Christmas in July for Toys for Tots.

Janel Doyle, with Toys for Tots spoke on looking ahead to the holiday season.

“We’re a little bit nervous this year going into the Christmas season because we think more families will have a need with everything being more expensive. So we will have our toy boxes out without within the community. In October, at the end of October. So you can always donate a toy and the toy boxes, any Bowling Green Fire Department accepts toys all year long,” adds Doyle.

